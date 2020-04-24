United Way offers COVID-19 community engagement grants

United Way for Southeastern Michigan is awarding grants of up to $5,000 to help local organizations provide their communities with quality information and other basic needs.

Community Engagement Mini-Grants for COVID-19 Response support faith-based groups, block clubs, neighborhood associations, and small nonprofit organizations in Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties.

Grants will be awarded on a rolling basis, and groups are encouraged to apply as soon as possible, at unitedwaysem.org/covid-19-help/covid-19-fund-request-page/.