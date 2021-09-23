Two officers join Farmington Hills police ranks

Farmington Hills Police Department celebrated the addition of two officers sworn on September 17 in a celebration at police headquarters.

Officers Evan Teed and Rosaura Gonzalez recently graduated from the Washtenaw Community College Police Academy and have been assigned to the Operations Bureau Patrol Division.

A native of Long Valley, New Jersey, Teed graduated from West Morris Central High School, where he played football, baseball, golf, and was ski club president. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice and a Master’s Degree in Public Administration at Ball State University in Indiana.

While in college, he was vice president of the Club Golf Team and involved in philanthropic events benefiting Reilly’s Children’s Hospital and the USO. While enrolled in the Police Academy, he was elected class vice president and call squad leader.

Gonzalez grew up in Los Angeles, California, then moved to Milan, Michigan. She graduated with Cum Laude honors from Milan High School.

After working in the private sector for several years and tending to her family, Gonzalez followed her passion for becoming a police officer and enrolled in the Washtenaw Community College Criminal Justice Program. She graduated from the Police Academy with enough credits to complete her Associate Degree in Criminal Justice.

During her time in the academy, Gonzalez earned the Firearms Instructor Award for the most improved cadet.