Two Farmington trustees won’t seek re-election

Two first-term Farmington Public Schools trustees have decided not to seek re-election.

The names of Vice President Terry Johnson and Trustee Jessica Cummings will not be on the November ballot. Trustee Richard Mukamal is seeking a six-year term; he was appointed in January 2019.

Also on the ballot for the six-year term are Cheryl Blau, David Ehrlich, Mable Fox, Steven Goldberg, Janet L. Ravitz Meir, and Frank Raines III. Seeking a two-year term are Kevin J. Hammer, Claudia Heinrich, and Donald Walker.

Cummings, who was elected to a six-year term in 2014, said she has appreciated the opportunity to serve the community.

“Deciding not to run for a second term was a personal decision,” she wrote in an email. “I considered family needs and work responsibilities.”

Also elected in 2014, Johnson announced his decision at a July 21 school board meeting, mentioning his belief in term limits. But he also had some harsh words for his colleagues.

“It’s been a good run, it’s been a great opportunity,” he said, “but I will say over the last year or so, over the last few months, things have been ridiculous.”

Johnson said some board members have asked multiple questions that should have been addressed in committees or “other forms of communication”. He referred to the three hours of public comment during the meeting, with some attacks on trustees, as unnecessary.

“I believe the public does have the right to speak, but we are servants to the community, we are not slaves. I also think there has to be respect for our time as well,” he said.

Johnson said he thinks new Superintendent Dr. Bob Herrera is doing “a phenomenal job. He’s bringing change to this organization, and some people don’t like change… If this board does not function as a unit, this district will fail. I don’t want to be part of a failing board.”