Two county student contests celebrate women’s suffrage

Farmington area K-12 students have opportunities to win cash prizes in two Oakland County contests designed to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote.

Poetry Contest – K-12

This contest celebrates the literary contributions of the suffrage movement. Poetry submissions will be judged on creativity, poetic skill, and interpretation of the theme, “The 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage”.

One student in grades K-5, one in grades 6-8 and one in grades 9-12 will each win $300. The respective submitting teachers will also receive $200 to use in their classrooms.

Teachers must submit their students’ works by March 20.

PSA Contest – 6th-12th

Create and submit a 30-second public service announcement designed to encourage people to”Get Out & Vote” on the 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage, and you could win $300.

Students may upload video to either YouTube or Vimeo, then complete the submission form by March 20, 2020 (the form includes a field for submitting the video link).

Submissions will be judged on creativity, effectiveness of the “Get Out and Vote” message, technical production, and interpretation of the theme of “The 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage.”

Prizes awarded include: Grades 6-8 – 1st Place: $300, 2nd Place $200; Grades 9-12 – 1st Place: $300, 2nd Place $200; People’s Choice – $300

For more information and links to submission forms and contest rules, visit https://osedfoundation.org/two-student-contests-celebrating-womens-suffrage/.