Try new kombucha flavors this week at Farmington Care By Design

Care By Design Market in Farmington has two delicious kombucha flavors on tap this week, Cherry Goddess and Calm CBD.
Stop in for a sample and fill up your growler at 32746 Grand River in Farmington. Learn more at carebydesignmarket.com.
News from the heart of our community
Care By Design Market in Farmington has two delicious kombucha flavors on tap this week, Cherry Goddess and Calm CBD.
Stop in for a sample and fill up your growler at 32746 Grand River in Farmington. Learn more at carebydesignmarket.com.