Treats, costumes, and more at Haunted Farmers Market

The Farmington Farmers market welcomes the return of the “Haunted Market” on October 30, as part of downtown Farmington’s annual Halloween FunFest.

Now in its 10th year, daring market goers can expect to find both market vendors and volunteers in spirited costumes.

Kids of all ages are welcome to dress up and get in on the fun, with Trick or Treating from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. throughout the market–at the entrances, farm stands, food vendors and artisan booths.

Dogs in costume get free treats from Tolonen Family Pet Store, a new local business joining the market for a howling good time. Find them on Market Street.

Steve and Her Hoops will perform hypnotic hula hooping featuring “Rings of Fire!” from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., while live music goes on in the park with Bob Monteleone also during that time.

The final P.O.P. (Power of Produce) Club meeting of the year will scare up a ghoul time for kids 3-12 with the “Shoeboxes of Doom!”. Those who dare may reach into an eerily covered shoebox to figure out which witch body part lies inside. Is it brains or hair? Eyeballs or teeth? The mystery will be revealed, and the part identified as a fruit or vegetable.

“It’s a takeoff on an old Halloween party game,” POP! co-ordinator Peggy Castine said. “The difference is that it’s not all thrills and chills, but also that it is educational.”

To play the game, children must wear masks. Costumes are encouraged. Those brave of heart who reach into a shoebox will each receive a $3 voucher to shop the farmer stands at the Market. They’ll also have a unique memory that should last them till next Halloween.

The Farmington Farmers & Artisans Market fun won’t end on Saturday. Market manager Walt Gajewski has announced another market day added to the season on Saturday, November 6.

The Farmington Farmers market is located at Grand River and Grove Street in downtown Farmington. For more information, including a map and a list of vendors, visit farmingtonfarmersmarket.com.

Reported by Joni Hubred