Toy collection drive fills Farmington Hills squad cars

Farmington Hills, Police & Fire

The Farmington Hills Police Department’s “Stuff the Squad” holiday toy drive held December 4-5 at the Meijer Super Store in Northville filled eight squad cars with donations for Farmington Area Goodfellows and Toys for Tots.

From left: Officers Luke Callahan, Miranda Finch, Madison Kean, and Nick West pose with the hundreds of toys collected during the “Stuff the Squad” event. (City of Farmington Hills)

“This is another example of how the members of the Police Department extend themselves and go above and beyond to serve their community,” Police Chief Jeff King said.

From left: Lt. Brian Moore, Officer Miranda Finch, and Sgt. Brian Kersanty pose with a citizen who donated toys. (City of Farmington Hills)

The success in its first year may lead to “Stuff the Squad” becoming an annual holiday tradition.

Farmington Area Goodfellows collects toys, nonperishable foods, and other gift items to ensure no local child or senior goes without a Christmas. Founded in 1947, the United States Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas.

