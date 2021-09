Learn about Farmington’s early history during a Quaker Cemetery Walk held 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, September 26.

These guided tours, which start every 15 minutes, take about an hour and a half. Cost is $15 per person; proceeds benefit the Governor Warner Mansion.

The Cemetery Walk happens rain or shine. All visitors must wear masks.

Learn more and reserve your spot at eventbrite.com/e/cemtery-walk-tickets-168852994853.