To re-open, Farmington Gymnastics Center turns to crowdfunding

With the promise of re-opening in the coming weeks, Farmington Gymnastics Center coach Sammi Cadotte looks forward to seeing the co-workers and gymnasts she has missed since COVID-19 closed the Farmington Hills facility.

It won’t be easy. The Center, in business nearly 40 years, faces not only lost revenues, but also the daunting costs associated with keeping everyone safe. A crowd-funding campaign launched barely a week ago has already raised nearly $7,000 toward the estimated $15,000 in expenses.

“We had used Gofundme for personal things,” said Cadotte, who has coached for the past five years. “Our owners talked and realized we would need a little extra help so we can all come together and re-open.”

Cadotte said Farmington Gymnastics Center has always been a safe environment. But with the pandemic, the business needs help paying rent and purchasing additional supplies to clean and sanitize – from a water bottle filling station to a fogging machine that sanitizes equipment they can’t easily wipe down.

“We will be constantly cleaning to keep everyone safe,” she said.

The Farmington Gymnastics team has remained close even during the nearly three-month shut down. Owner Dave Mahoney regularly checks in with staff; coaches also stay in touch with their gymnasts, who range in age from 1 to 18, by sending activity videos and encouraging messages.

“I think of it as my other family, especially my team kids,” Cadotte said. “I’m just excited to be back with my kids and my co-workers. We’re really hoping we can open soon.”

Contribute to the Farmington Gymnastics Center Gofundme here: