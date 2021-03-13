Three FPS student artists shine in Scholastic competition

Three Farmington Public Schools (FPS) student artists won top awards in this year’s Scholastic Art & Writing Awards competition.

Farmington High students Maddie Newton and Seth Losie, and North Farmington Aalleyah Fysudeen submitted works to the program, which is open to writers and artists in grades 7-12. Launched in 1923 by Scholastic, Inc., the global children’s publishing and media company, the awards give exceptional creators the chance to earn recognition, get their work exhibited/published, and earn scholarships.

Professionals from the College for Creative Studies (CCS), the Detroit affiliate, judged the local competition. Gold Keys, the highest awards, were submitted for national adjudication. National Gold and Silver Medal winning students and their teachers receive national recognition, and are invited to attend the exhibit in New York and award ceremony at Carnegie Hall.

Newton’s entry in the Architecture & Industrial Design Category, is a Gold Key winner. Only 7 percent of the more than 5,000 entries from Oakland, Wayne, Washtenaw, Monroe, Livingston & Lenawee Counties earned this award. She describes her entry, “Philophrosyne: Scandinavian Inspired Pocket Neighborhood”, as a “neighborhood that promotes unity, neighborliness, and a connection with nature.” Her work will be on display this spring at the CCS; she is supported by teacher Christine Trent.

Seth Losie’s entry in the Drawing & Illustration Category won an Honorable Mention. The drawing, “Oh Shoe-t”, is a conceptual still life of his own baby shoes that he completed for his International Baccalaureate Visual Arts class.

“It is nice to know that my art is appreciated and my style is something people enjoy,” Losie said.

Teacher Kimmi Dukes said the work is “colorful and fun, but if you look closer, you’ll realize that it’s also quite thoughtful and introspective.”

Aalleyah Fysudeen’s painting “Flourishing Humility”, is a Silver Key winner. She said the competition allowed her to challenge herself both creatively and intellectually. Fysudeen is supported by teacher Mantrell Goodrum.

“I enjoy making art, and I hope to continue participating in this competition in the future,” she said.

A virtual celebration and exhibition will be held March 9.