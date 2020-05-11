Three Farmington Public Schools grads head for NFL

Michael Ojemudia, Khalid Kareem, and David Reese II, all Farmington Public Schools graduates, have committed to play in the National Football League (NFL) this upcoming season.

A Harrison High School graduate, Ojemudia was drafted in the third round by the Denver Broncos. Kareem, also a Harrison alum, was drafted in the fifth round by the Cincinnati Bengals. The Carolina Panthers picked up Farmington High graduate Reese, an undrafted free agent.

Seven Harrison graduates have been drafted by the NFL. Closed in 2019, the school holds the record for most MHSAA (Michigan High School Athletic Association) state titles, with 13.

Ojemudia played linebacker and tight end for the school before he was recruited in 2015 by the University of Iowa, which transitioned him from linebacker to cornerback. In his senior year, he recorded 52 tackles with 41 individual stops, 11 assists, three interceptions, nine pass break-ups, and one recovered fumble.

Kareem transferred to Harrison as a junior and played defensive end for the Hawks. He was recruited as a defensive end by the University of Notre Dame, where he recorded 108 tackles and 13 sacks. Kareem was also the team captain in 2019.

Reese played linebacker for the Falcons before University of Florida recruited him as an inside linebacker. There, Reese recorded 324 tackles (19.5 for a loss) and three and a half sacks. He also had one interception and recovered two fumbles. Reese’s father, David Reese, is the principal of Farmington Central High School, the District’s alternative high school.