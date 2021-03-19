Three charged in Farmington Zap Zone shooting

Farmington Public Safety, working with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), have arrested three suspects in connection with a February 24 shooting at Zap Zone.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s office has charged Kevin Terran Bell, 19, and Quanshay Richardo-Dougles Mason, 17, both of Detroit, with conspiracy to commit murder and premeditated murder.

A third suspect in custody on unrelated charges has been charged, but not arraigned.

The February 24 incident started with “an altercation between two groups inside the business”, police said at the time. Shots fired outside the building at Grand River and Mooney Street prompted multiple 9-1-1 calls at around 8:20 p.m.

Police said six men drove away, heading east in a black Dodge Ram pick-up truck. No one was injured.

“This case is a fine example of local law enforcement working closely with its federal law enforcement partners to solve a case,” Public Safety Director Ted Warthman said in a press release. “I am tremendously proud of our department members and the members of the ATF who worked tirelessly to get a resolution in this case.”

Bell and Mason entered not guilty pleas and remain in custody at the Oakland County Jail until their next court date on March 31, 9:30 a.m.

The investigation is still active; anyone with information should call Farmington Public Safety, 248-474-4700.