Thistle Rose presents ‘In Pieces’ at Farmington park

Thistle Rose Academy of Arts will present a concert version of “In Pieces: A New Musical” by Joey Contreras September 10 and 11 in Farmington’s Shiawassee Park.

“In Pieces” threads the music and pop catalog of songwriter Joey Contreras, reflecting on the romantic journeys of eight people who look back on their chosen paths and partners. Set in New York City, the music shares the scary excitement of being vulnerable and saying yes to whatever adventure lies ahead.

The 6:30 p.m. performances happen rain or shine, with different casts each night. Admission is free; donations welcomed. You’ll find the park at Shiawassee and Farmington Roads.

Learn more at thistleroseacademy.org/in-pieces or facebook.com/events/598379004499407/.