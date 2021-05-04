These five people want to be Farmington Schools superintendent

Farmington Public Schools has released more information about the school administrators who want to be the district’s next superintendent.

Trustees will interview five candidates; three on May 5 and two on May 6. They expect to select three finalists following the May 6 interviews and hold the second round May 11-13.

The position opened with the November resignation of Dr. Robert Herrera. Dr. Bobbie Hayes Goodrum has served since January as interim superintendent.

Learn how to view these interviews at farmington.k12.mi.us/Page/2080:

Wednesday, May 5

6 p.m.–Dr. Lawrence Rudolph, Assistant Superintendent of High Schools, Detroit Public Schools Community District

A career educator with extensive administrative and teaching experience, Rudolph began his career as a Detroit Public Schools elementary teacher. He rose into administrative positions, including Instructional Specialist, Assistant Principal, Principal, Executive Director, and now an Assistant Superintendent. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management and a master’s degree in Elementary Education from Hampton University, an Education Specialist in Educational Leadership degree from Wayne State University, and a doctorate in Educational Leadership and Organizations from the University of Pennsylvania.

7 p.m.–Dr. Chris Delgado, Deputy Superintendent, Walled Lake Schools

Along with his Deputy Superintendent duties, Delgado oversees Walled Lake’s Special Services department, as well as the athletic program for seven secondary schools. He also oversees curriculum for K-12 elective programs and the secondary schools’ guidance counselor programs. After graduating from Michigan State University, Delgado spent six years as a high school and middle school Spanish teacher in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He returned to Michigan as a high school Spanish teacher in Birmingham, followed by 18 years in administration. He completed his Masters of Educational Administration from Michigan, State University, and his Educational Specialist and Doctorate from Oakland University.

8 p.m.–Dr. Kelly Coffin, Assistant Superintendent for Innovation & Strategic Initiatives, Farmington Public Schools

Coffin served as a special education and general education classroom teacher for 13 years, starting as a core teacher at Adrian Training School, which serves adjudicated youth ages 13-21. Since 2004, she has served as a building administrator at the elementary and secondary level, an ISD (Intermediate School District) Assistant Superintendent supporting special education, professional development and innovation, and technology. Besides her FPS position, she is an adjunct professor for Eastern Michigan University’s Leadership and Counseling department.

Thursday, May 6

6 p.m.–Dr. Stephen Bigelow, Superintendent, Bay City Public Schools

Named Superintendent of Bay City Schools in July 2017, Bigelow holds Doctor of Philosophy and Education Specialist degrees from Oakland University, a Master of Public Administration from the University of Michigan-Dearborn, and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. His prior positions include Superintendent of Capac Community Schools, Principal of Cousino High School in Warren, Principal of Carleton Middle School in Sterling Heights, Assistant Principal of Beer Middle School in Warren, and teacher in South Lyon Community Schools and Warren Consolidated Schools.

7 p.m.–Dr. Amy Kruppe, Superintendent, Hazel Park School District

A public school administrator for 30 years, Kruppe holds a Doctorate in Educational Leadership with an emphasis on Social Justice. She has worked as a Superintendent, an Assistant Superintendent of Special Education, and a teacher, serving in a large, high achieving school system in Illinois, as well as a financially stressed district in Michigan. During her tenure in Hazel Park, the district has come out of deficit for the first time in 15 years and focused on restoring salary schedules for staff. The district also implemented new curriculum, social/emotional support for students, and developed a school to work program with UAW Chrysler.