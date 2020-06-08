These Farmington area restaurants are reopening

After nearly three months of COVID-19 related restrictions, Farmington area restaurants may reopen today after Governor Gretchen Whitmer rescinded a COVID-19 stay-at-home order.

Many establishments have established specific guidelines to ensure server and customer safety. Farmington Brewing Company, for instance, has removed its board games and won’t allow pets on the patio. Peterlin’s Restaurant has chosen to open its patio, but keep the dining room closed for now.

Whitmer’s Executive Order limits restaurants to 50 percent capacity, with six feet of social distancing between tables, and requires masks for employees and patrons, closure of waiting area and self-serve stations, limiting shared items like condiments and menus, and other restrictions.

We’re compiling a re-opening list, and you can help by adding information via text, 248-568-0581 or email, joni@farmingtonvoice.com. Or tag your dining out photos – @FarmingtonVoice on Facebook, or @FFHVoice on Instagram – and we’ll follow up.

This list will be updated daily as more restaurants reopen:

2 Roses Family Restaurant, 24059 Orchard Lake Rd., Farmington – open Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Sunday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Menu and more information at 2rosesrestaurant.com and on their Facebook page.

Anna’s House, 32555 Northwestern Hwy., Farmington Hills – open daily 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Learn more and join the waitlist at annashouseus.com or call 248-254-3436

Antonio’s Cucina Italiana, 37646 W. 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills – Open Monday-Thursday, 12-9 p.m.; Friday, 12-10 p.m.; Saturday, 1-10 p.m.; and Sunday, 1-9 p.m. Delivery and carryout will continue. View a menu at antoniosrestaurants.com. Learn more on their Facebook page. Call 248-994-4000.

Bangkok Sala Cafe, 27903 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills – temporary operating hours are Monday-Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 12-8 p.m.; Saturday, 4-8 p.m. Menu and more information on their Facebook page.

Basement Burger Bar, 33316 Grand River, Farmington – re-opening the dining room on June 15, now open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. for carryout. View the menu and order online at basementburgerbar.com. Follow their Facebook page for updates.

Breakfast Club, 38467 W. 10 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills – will not immediately re-open. Updates provided at breakfastclubfarmingtonhills.com

Browndog Barlor, 33314 Grand River, Farmington – open for ice cream, and online orders of mimosa kits and ice cream cakes, Saturday and Sunday, 3-8 p.m. Order online at browndogbarlor.com. Follow their Facebook page for updates.

Buddy’s Pizza, 31646 Northwestern Hwy., Farmington Hills – open Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m, Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Menu and information at buddyspizza.com/farmington-hills

Camelia’s Mexican Grill, 28990 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills – offers curbside carryout and delivery. Hours are Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 12-10 p.m.; Sunday, 12-9 p.m. More information on their Facebook page.

Chicken King, 32663 Grand River, Farmington – open for carryout, call 248-427-9910. Delivery via GrubHub or DoorDash.

Dagwood’s Deli & Catering, 33179 Grand River, Farmington – delivery and carryout. Menu and hours at dagwoodsdeli.biz or call 248-474-3800.

Debone Grill, 22024 Farmington Rd., Farmington – open 12-8 p.m. for carryout or delivery with DoorDash and GrubHub. Offering 50 percent discount for doctors, nurses, first responders, and law enforcement. Menu and more information on Facebook at debonegrill.com.

Detroit Burger Bar, 32350 W. Eight Mile Rd., Farmington Hills, 248-987-6095 – open Monday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m.-12 a.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-12 a.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Menu and more information on their Facebook page.

Farmington Brewing Company, 33336 Grand River, Farmington – taproom open Sunday-Thursday, 2-7 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 2-8 p.m. Follow their Facebook page for information and updates.

Grand Tavern, 35450 Grand River, Farmington Hills – open Monday-Tuesday, 11 a.m.-12 a.m.; Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m.; Sunday, 12-10 p.m. Check Facebook for more information.

Greek Islands, 37777 W, 11 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills – open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Call 248-957-6734 or visit greekislandsconey.com to learn more.

Greene’s Hamburgers, 24155 Orchard Lake Rd., Farmington – open 6 a.m.-10 p.m., inside seating limited to eight patrons at a time.

John Cowley & Sons, 33338 Grand River, Farmington – dining room open Monday, 4-11 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-1 a.m.; Sunday 8 a.m.-8 p.m. (breakfast served 8-11 a.m.) Call 248-474-5941, or check Facebook for updates.

Leo’s Coney Island, 33292 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills – dining room open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. To learn more, call 248-489-9777 or follow on Facebook.

Los Tres Amigos, 33200 Grand River, Farmington – dining room open daily 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Follow on Facebook, or call 248-442-1100, to learn more.

Mi.Mosa, 23360 Farmington Road, Farmington – open this week with dining room and patio seating. Follow their Facebook page for updates.

Mugs Coffee & Grub, 23303 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington – open with temporary hours Tuesday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Follow on Facebook for updates.

Page’s Food & Spirits, 23621 Farmington Rd., Farmington – dining room open Monday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Saturday, 12-11 p.m.; Sunday, 1-9 p.m. Call 248-477-0099 or follow on Facebook for more information.

Peterlin’s Restaurant & Bar, 22004 Farmington Rd., Farmington – open for outdoor dining and carryout 3-7 p.m. Check their Facebook page for details and daily menus.

Scrambler Marie’s, 27909 Orchard Lake Rd., Farmington Hills – reopening June 9, 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m.. Learn more at scramblermaries.com, or call 248-994-7388.

Sidecar Slider Bar, 32720 Grand River, Farmington – dining room and patio open Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-12 a.m. Visit their Facebook page to learn more.

Silver Dairy, 32323 Grand River, Farmington – open daily 2-9:30 p.m. Visit their Facebook page for menu and updates.

Sushi House, 22030 Farmington Road – call in carryout orders, 248-426-0203 or 248-426-6788, online ordering is down. Menu is posted at gosushihouse.com.

The Rolling Stoves, 20780 Farmington Road, Farmington – dining room open Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Learn more on Facebook or call 248-516-3503.