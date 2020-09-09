These Farmington area gyms are re-opening

A number of Farmington area gyms, fitness centers, and indoor pools are reopening Wednesday, nearly six months after shut downs designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer on September 3 announced that facilities could re-open at 25 percent capacity and with strict enforcement of safety protocols. Gyms must require masks at all times, implement social distancing protocols, reduce class sizes, provide equipment-cleaning products throughout the gym, and more, according to a state press release.

These local gyms have announced their opening dates online:

In addition, the City of Farmington Hills announced on September 4 that swim lessons will be available at the Costick Center. Safety measures include temperature checks and screening for staff and swimmers, limits on parent/guardian observers, and limited use of locker rooms. Masks will be required except when swimmers are in the water. Learn more at buff.ly/2EotcPH.