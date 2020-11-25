These Farmington area charities need your help

With COVID-19 event cancellations and a greater community need, these Farmington area charities could use your help to serve our neighbors in need:

CARES of Farmington Hills

What they do

CARES operates a drive-up food pantry that is open by appointment, and the Busch’s CARES Market, which is open to the public and accepts Bridge cards.

How you can help

Contribute via PayPal at caresfh.org/donate/

Send a check to CARES in Farmington Hills, 27835 Shiawassee Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48336.

Follow CARES on Facebook for information about other community fundraisers.

Shop at the Busch’s CARES Market; profits support the pantry.

Farmington Area Goodfellows

What they do

The Goodfellows collect food and gifts to ensure that no Farmington area child or senior goes without a Christmas.

How you can help

Contribute via PayPal at goodfellows.info.

Send a check to Farmington Area Goodfellows, 31455 W. 11 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills, MI 48336

Drop off nonperishable food items (expiration date 2022 and beyond) or new, unwrapped toys at Farmington City Hall, 23600 Liberty St., Farmington Hills City Hall, 31555 W. 11 Mile Rd., Farmington Community Library, 23500 Liberty St., Farmington, or the Costick Activities Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills.

Farmington Youth Assistance

What they do

Farmington Youth Assistance provides counseling and referral services for students under the age of 17 who live in the Farmington Public Schools district. Their Holiday Angels program brings cheer to teens in need.

How you can help

Make a monetary donation at farmingtonyouthassistance.org/donations/.

Mail a check to Farmington Youth Assistance, 32789 W. 10 Mile Road, Farmington, MI 48336.

Adopt a family. Write to fya@fpsk12.net for more information.

Donate any of the items listed at tinyurl.com/y49sbkoo.

Neighborhood House

What they do

Neighborhood House provides food, assistance with rent, referrals for services, and more to Farmington area families.

How you can help

Send a check to Farmington/Farmington Hills Neighborhood House, P.O. Box 2154, Farmington Hills, MI 48333.

HELP NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE DURING DEC. 6 DROP-OFF