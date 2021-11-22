Thanksgiving in Farmington, Farmington Hills

Here’s what you should know about Thanksgiving in Farmington and Farmington Hills:

Trash collection

Trash and recycling pickup happens as usual until Thanksgiving Day. Crews will collect Thursday’s routes on Friday, and Friday’s on Saturday.

Government offices

Farmington and Farmington Hills city offices and the 47th District Court will be closed on Thursday, November 25, as will U.S. Post Office branches in downtown Farmington and Farmington Hills. In addition, city offices will be closed on Friday, November 26.

Farmington Community Library

Both branches of the Farmington Community Library will close at 3 p.m. on November 24 and remain closed through Thursday. The libraries re-open at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Farmington Public Schools

The Thanksgiving recess runs from November 24-26. Classes resume Monday, November 29.

Reported by Farmington Voice