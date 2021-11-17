Thanksgiving brings Farmington area trash pick-up delays

Next week’s Thanksgiving holiday will delay Farmington area trash, recycling, and yard waste collection, starting Thursday.

After making regular pickups Monday through Wednesday, crews will collect Thursday routes on Friday, and Friday routes on Saturday.

Curbside yard waste collection ends next week in Farmington and the week of December 13 in Farmington Hills.

Farmington Hills residents with questions about garbage, recycling, or yard waste collection should call 248-871-2850. In Farmington, call 248-473-7250.

Reported by Farmington Voice