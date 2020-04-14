Thank front line workers on Hills nonprofit’s site

Farmington Hills-based Fleece & Thank You offers a web tool for sending video and photo messages to healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nicholas Kristock, founder and CEO of Fleece & Thank You, said the company’s platform is “uniquely suited” for the project.

“The men and women in the medical field are putting themselves on the front lines of battling this virus, many working double, triple time,” he said. “Many of us would like a way to easily show our support and appreciation by expressing our gratitude directly to healthcare workers. And now, virtually, we can.”

Fleece & Thank You was founded to bring hand-made blankets and messages of hope to children in hospitals throughout Michigan. Blanket-makers uploaded a video message to the blanket recipient through fleeceandthankyou.org.

In partnership with the #LiftingUpTheFrontLines-Thank YOU’s Facebook group, that platform is now available to anyone with an encouraging message for health care workers.

To share yours, visit fty.charity/covidsupport and follow through four simple steps.

Hospital workers across the U.S. in need of inspiration can view the messages at fty.charity/covidthankyou. The link, along with a corresponding QR code to the same address, is being shared within social media groups for hospitals, nurse support groups and more. Some hospitals have posted the link in professional common areas.

To learn more, visit fleeceandthankyou.org.