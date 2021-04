Sri Sharadamba Temple, 26325 Halsted, in Farmington Hills will host a second COVID-19 vaccination drive Thursday, April 29, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Walgreen’s will administer the Pfizer vaccine inside the temple’s community hall. Anyone age 16 or older may register at wagsoutreach.com/ss/FAR621629.

A parent or guardian must accompany anyone aged 16 or 17.

Bring these items:

Proof of ID (preferably a printed copy also)

The Vaccine Administration Record from the Walgreen’s website