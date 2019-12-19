Technology survey open to Farmington Hills businesses

Anyone who owns, operates, or works at a business of any size in the City of Farmington Hills is invited to take a Farmington Hills Economic Development Corporation (EDC) technology survey.

The Connected Business Survey will help the EDC determine how Farmington Hills businesses use technology to connect with clients and customers. Results will be used to design future business development services focusing on innovations in technology.

The Farmington Hills City Council established the EDC in 1979 as a public entity that encourages the establishment of businesses beneficial to the community. Board members represent business owners and City leaders.

To access the survey, visit surveymonkey.com/r/WGPKFBK