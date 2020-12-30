Tax assistance and more for seniors in January

While programs have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Farmington Hills Center for Active Adults will offer carry out meals and some January activities.

Carry Out Meals

Reserve your meal and learn more by calling 248-473-1830 at least one day in advance by 11 a.m. (ex. If you would like a meal on Monday, January 11, you need to reserve by Friday, January 8 at 11 a.m.) You can order all your meals for several days or the month in advance. Pick up only from 12-12:15 p.m. The menu will be posted on the city’s website.

Tax Assistance

Members of AARP, with special training from the IRS, will assist with your tax return. Assistance is provided for Federal, State, homestead, and energy credit forms, but not for rental or business income. Bring along the following items: 2020 W2 forms, 1099 forms, records of 2020 interest received, dividends, Social Security card, real estate taxes or rent paid and to whom, and a copy of your 2019 tax return. Simple E-file returns only. Call 248-473-1830 to make an appointment.

Newcomer Welcome Tour – Thursday, January 28, 10 a.m.

The Special Services Department welcomes newcomers from Farmington and Farmington Hills for a tour of the facility explaining the services, trips, classes, volunteer opportunities, and activities available. Residents only. Sign up at the front desk of the Costick Center or call 248-473-1830.

Senior Open Swim

Time slots of 30 minutes or one hour are available, by reservation only, Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; and Wednesdays, 10-11:30 a.m. Call 248-473-1811 Monday-Friday, 12-2 p.m. to make your reservation. You must purchase a punch card: 10 Visit Pass – $15.75 resident/$24.75 non-resident; 20 Visit Pass – $31.50/$49.50. The pool reopens on January 3.

AARP Smart Driver Online Course

While in-person AARP Driver Safety courses are canceled, online classes are available especially for those who need to renew their car insurance discount. A 25 percent discount is extended through February 28. Find a class at aarpdriversafety.org and use Promo Code: DRIVINGSKILLS.