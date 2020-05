Local families in need are invited to participate in a mobile food pantry hosted on May 16 by the Tawheed Center of Farmington Hills and Muslim Family Services.

Held on the third Saturday of each month, the food pantry is open from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 29707 W. 10 Mile Road. Packaged food boxes will be provided curbside.

For more information, call 248-252-6962.