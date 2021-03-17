Take Skywarn training to help prevent storm damage

Farmington area residents can take part in virtual Skywarn Spotter Training sessions coordinated over the next two months by the Oakland County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Department.

The annual program aims to expand networks of spotters and encourage the widest possible participation in tornado warning programs. Skywarn Weather Spotters report storm damage, precipitation, and other observed weather phenomena to the National Weather Service.

Webinars are free and open to anyone 10 and older, but only those 13 and older can report weather incidents. Register at weather.gov/dtx/spotter2 for trainings on these dates:

Saturday, March 20, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Wednesday, March 31, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, April 8, 7-9 p.m.

Saturday, April 17, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Monday, April 26, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, May 6, 7- 9 p.m.

Tuesday, May 25, 7-9 p.m.

To learn more, call the National Weather Service Office in White Lake, 248-620-9804.