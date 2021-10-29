Take Farmington Schools 21-day Equity Challenge

Farmington Public Schools invites adults to build new habits during the 21 Day Equity Challenge, which gets underway November 1.

Fashioned after the United Way of Southeast Michigan’s 21 Day Equity Challenge, the local program includes content about the district’s diverse population.

Starting Monday, visit farmington.k12.mi.us/equity-challenge to engage in learning and reflection activities. You’ll have the option to share your thoughts each day. Also, on November 5, November 12, and November 19, 6-7 p.m., you may attend the virtual Weekly Wonderings and Reflection. Register here: tinyurl.com/FPSWWR

“These activities are completely optional and you may participate in as many or as few of the activities as you would like,” said Bobbie Goodrum, Farmington Public Schools’ Assistant Superintendent of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and program organizer. “The challenges will remain available throughout the month of December if you would like to participate, but need additional time.”

“Farmington Public Schools is home to many students and families from varying backgrounds and life experiences, and the way we come together each day is nothing short of impressive. We are proud to be able to serve our community and look forward to productive dialogue and collaboration,” she added.

Reported by Joni Hubred