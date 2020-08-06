Take an August night hike in Heritage Park

Discover what Heritage Park looks like after dark during a Full Moon Friday Night Hike, as you listen for nocturnal animals, observe the night sky, and heighten your senses along the way.

Spaces may still be open for the Friday, August 7, family hike, and a special Adults-Only Night Hike will be held on Friday, August 21. Both happen from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Program check-in will be at the picnic table gathering area in front of the Nature Center.

COVID-19 safety measures include temperature checks and screening questions required upon arrival. Participants are asked to wear a mask and to keep a six-foot distance from others. Staff will be wearing masks at all times.

Programs take place entirely outdoors and may be cancelled for inclement weather. Participants will be notified of cancellations. Hikes are designed for ages 5 and up.

Cost is $3 per person, and registration is required at the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd., or at recreg.fhgov.com . Heritage Park is located at 24915 Farmington Road. Call the Nature Center at 248-477-1135 or write to asmith@fhgov.com for more information.