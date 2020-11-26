Support Farmington area businesses, get ‘payback’

Farmington area businesses will officially launch the holiday shopping season on Small Business Saturday, and a new Greater Farmington Area Chamber promotion offers an incentive to support them.

Through the Chamber Holiday Payback, shoppers submit their receipts or invoices for a chance to enter a drawing held on the next five Mondays. Winners will have their purchases reimbursed (up to $200). Learn how to participate here: gfachamber.com/holiday-payback/.

There’s also a new holiday shopping guide on the Chamber website: gfachamber.com/shop-local-holiday-guide/.

We also found these promotions from local businesses on social media: