Sunflour Bakehaus collects supplies for young artists

Sunflour Bakehaus co-owner Becky Burns typically volunteers in Gill Elementary School art teacher Kristina Barauskas’ classroom during the school year.
Because Farmington Public Schools students will be learning from home, Burns came up with another way to provide support. The downtown Farmington bakery is collecting supplies that Barauskas will turn into art kits for her students to use during online lessons.
If you’d like to help, drop off any of these supplies at 33250 Grand River:
- Oil pastels/cras pas
- watercolor paint and brushes
- colored pencils
- kid-sized scissors
- glue and gluesticks
- thick black Sharpie markers
- thin black Sharpie markers
- modeling clay
- pencils
- erasers
- pencil sharpeners
- crayons
- markers
The bakery is also collecting regular school supplies for Farmington Youth Assistance, which provides support and services to prevent juvenile delinquency, child neglect and child abuse.