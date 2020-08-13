Sunflour Bakehaus collects supplies for young artists

Sunflour Bakehaus co-owner Becky Burns typically volunteers in Gill Elementary School art teacher Kristina Barauskas’ classroom during the school year.

Because Farmington Public Schools students will be learning from home, Burns came up with another way to provide support. The downtown Farmington bakery is collecting supplies that Barauskas will turn into art kits for her students to use during online lessons.

If you’d like to help, drop off any of these supplies at 33250 Grand River:

Oil pastels/cras pas

watercolor paint and brushes

colored pencils

kid-sized scissors

glue and gluesticks

thick black Sharpie markers

thin black Sharpie markers

modeling clay

pencils

erasers

pencil sharpeners

crayons

markers

The bakery is also collecting regular school supplies for Farmington Youth Assistance, which provides support and services to prevent juvenile delinquency, child neglect and child abuse.