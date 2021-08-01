Summer cookout and more for seniors in August

Farmington, Farmington Hills

The Center for Active Adults in the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills, offers these August programs for Farmington area adults 50 and older:

Summer Courtyard Cookout–August 25, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 pm.

Come rock out with musical entertainment by Tom Birchler. Tom has spent decades entertaining audiences with his acoustic guitar. Enjoy a hot dog personalized with your favorite toppings, side dishes, and ice cream. Space is limited; register by August 20. Cost is $6 for residents, $8 for nonresidents.

Friday Film–August 20, 1 p.m.

Register by 11 a.m. on August 19 to view “Harriet,” the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes. Call 248-473-1830 or register at the Costick Center front desk. Space is limited; cost is $3 residents, $4 non-residents. 

Newcomer Tour–August 26, 10 a.m.

Tour the facility and learn about the services, trips, classes, volunteer opportunities and activities available. Residents only. Register by calling 248-473-1830.

Carry Out Meals

Reserve your meal and learn more by calling 248-473-1830 at least one day in advance by 11 a.m. You can order all your meals for several days or the month in advance. Pick up only from 12-12:15 p.m. Find the menu posted on the city’s website.

Senior Swimming

No reservations necessary. The pool will be closed August 30-September 6. You must purchase a punch card: 10 Visit Pass–$15.75 resident/$24.75 non-resident; 20 Visit Pass–$31.50/$49.50. Open Swim: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. and 2-3 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.; Water Exercise: Monday–Friday, 10-11 a.m.; Arthritis Exercise: Tuesday & Thursday, 2-3 p.m.

The Center also offers many fitness and dancing classes, clubs and support groups, computer classes and more. Find information and register online at fhgov.com/Activities/Programs/Adults-50-Better.aspx.

