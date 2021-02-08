Suburban dealership in Farmington Hills hosts blood drive

Farmington area residents can donate blood February 11 during a community drive for Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, hosted by Suburban Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Farmington Hills.

The local drive is among six held in southeast Michigan and will run from 12-7 p.m. at 38123 W. 10 Mile Road in Farmington Hills. Those who attempt to donate blood during the 15th annual Blood Drive to Save Lives will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win one of 24 Amazon gift cards ranging in value from $100 to $1,000.

“Knowing blood donations overall are down significantly this year, we are committed to carrying on our tradition of inviting team members, along with community, to come together to support the Blood Drive to Save Lives,” David Fischer Jr., company president and CEO, said in a press release.

All blood donations stay local and will help Versiti’s more than 80 statewide hospital partners treat patients in need.

Donating blood takes about an hour. Anyone age 17 or older in good health who meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors age 16. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. Masks are required at all of The Suburban Collection locations.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 1-866-642-5663 or visit versiti.org/Michigan.