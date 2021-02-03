Stroll and Heart the Art this month in downtown Farmington

A series of weekly art strolls kicks off February 4 in downtown Farmington’s new social district.

Heart the Art Cocoa Crawl takes advantage of The Syndicate, an area where patrons can enjoy alcoholic beverages from participating bars and restaurants. The district stretches from Sidecar Slider Bar west to Loft Cigar Lounge on Grand River, and includes parts of Farmington Road, Riley Park, and Gazebo Park.

On Thursdays in February, 6-9 p.m., visitors can pick up a beverage, shop, enjoy live music and help direct the mission of downtown public art. A portion of the proceeds from participating businesses will be donated to the next public art project in Downtown Farmington.

During the February 11 event, KickstART Farmington will host a 6 p.m. public art tour that will include conversations with artists. Led by Public Art Committee member Cathi Waun, the tour begins at Riley Park and includes:

Sculptures by David Barr in Riley Park

Mural by John Martin on the CVS building

Faces of Farmington traveling sculpture by Doug Delind

Mural by Adrienne Picket on the Farmington Civic Theater’s northeast wall

Mural by Mac Harthun on The Vines Flower and Garden Shop west wall

Mural by Mary Lou Stropoli on the Sunflour Bakehaus west wall

View a list of participating businesses and learn more at downtownfarmington.org.