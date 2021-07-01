Strawberry Shortcake Part 2 at Farmington Farmers Market

Celebrate the 4th of July holiday with strawberry shortcake during Saturday’s Farmington Farmers and Artisans Market.

Rain cut short the June 19 Strawberry Shortcake Day, which is a fundraiser for the market. So you’ll get a second chance to savor fresh Michigan strawberries from Kapnick Orchards, on biscuits made with Calder Dairy butter. You can also top off your shortcake with Calder’s vanilla ice cream.

The cost is $5, and funds raised support market operations.

Also at this week’s market:

Dave Catherton sings a patriot medley before the 9 a.m. opening bell.

President Abraham Lincoln and his wife Mary Todd Lincoln pay a visit.

Live music starts at 8:30 a.m. with violinist Wildwood, followed by The Fox and the Fiddle at 10 a.m.

Bring the kids for a Touch-a-Truck experience with a Farmington Public Safety firetruck.

The market is open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion and Riley Park in downtown Farmington. Learn about this week’s vendors, pre-ordering, and more at farmingtonfarmersmarket.com or follow the market on Facebook.