Strawberry Shortcake Day raises funds for Farmers Market

Saturday marks the return of Farmington Farmers & Artisans Market special events, with delicious strawberry shortcake to mark the celebration.

Canceled last year because of the pandemic, Strawberry Shortcake Day features fresh Michigan strawberries from Kapnick Orchards, on biscuits made with Calder Dairy butter. You can also top off your shortcake with Calder’s vanilla ice cream.

Serving starts at 10 a.m. and continues as long as supplies last. The $5 charge for these wholesome treats helps fund Farmers Market operations.

Also at the market this week:

Ensemble Hanabi marimba players perform at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Bob Skon takes over the music tent at 11 a.m. with a healthy dose of folk-rock and a touch of jazz.

The Walkabouts walking club heads over to Shiawassee Park at 10 a.m. to learn more about Farmington history. Walkers who log five miles will receive a Beaumont drawstring backpack with the words “Beaumont Gets Walking” as well as a small first-aid kit and a Shoe Clip Light. Register at the market information tent and meet at the compass rose in Riley Park.

Learn more about market vendors, pre-ordering, and more at farmingtonfarmersmarket.com or follow the market on Facebook.