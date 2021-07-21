Storm knocks out power for 5,000+ in Farmington, Hills

More than 5,000 local DTE customers lost power Tuesday night, after high winds swept through the Farmington area.

By around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, DTE reported more than 45,000 outages across southeast Michigan. The company had 106 trucks in the field at 9 p.m.

According to the DTE outage map, most neighborhoods should be back online early Wednesday morning.

This marked the second major outage in just under two weeks for many in the affected areas, which are:

east and west of Drake Road, south of I-696

south of Grand River between Orchard Lake and Farmington Roads

in the northwest corner of Eight Mile Road/Grand River

south of Oakland Community College between Orchard Lake and Farmington Roads

To stay safe during a storm, remain least 20 feet from downed power lines. Be careful around metal fences, which conduct electricity, and cable or telephone lines, which can become electrified by downed wires.

Learn more at outage.dteenergy.com.