Storm damage clean-up, acts of kindness in Farmington, Hills

Farmington area neighborhoods hummed with the roar of chainsaws and generators Thursday, as residents, DTE crews, tree services, and city crews began chipping away at damage caused by Wednesday’s storms.

Outages and downed limbs and trees came in two waves, starting at around 3 p.m. Almost immediately, stories of kindness and generosity popped up on social media.

‘Farmington hero award’

Neighbors helped Farmington council member Maria Taylor’s family manage fallen branches.

“My folks had 3 trees come down, and my sister just texted me ‘We had people we never met pulling over to help pull the massive branch off my car.’,” Taylor shared on Facebook. “I saw a guy with a chainsaw working on a tree that had fallen across Hillcrest, and someone shouted out, ‘He gets the Farmington Hero award!.’.”

At CARES of Farmington Hills, a power outage meant the potential loss of meat, dairy products, produce, and other perishables in the food pantry and Busch’s CARES Market.

“We reached out to the amazing team at RCI Electric in Farmington Hills, They brought their generator truck and hooked us up! It was not easy, but they figured it out,” the nonprofit posted.

Loretta Brewer shared what happened after half a tree fell across her brother’s driveway: “As soon as the storm ended his neighbors were out trying to pull the tree from his driveway. Another neighbor brought over a chainsaw and another brought out ice and cold drinks. He was amazed.”

Share your acts of kindness story here: farmingtonvoice.com/your-voice-letters-to-the-editor/.

Local officials offer support

Farmington Mayor Sara Bowman said Public Works staff have worked around the clock to assess the damage, clear roadways, and clean up debris.

“We have been in touch with our county and state representatives to identify potential sources of recovery money that may help offset the cleanup process,” she said.

While driving around the community, State Rep. Samantha Steckloff said she saw many instances of neighbors “helping clear trees, rescuing pets and animals, and helping our elderly and sick without power.”

Steckloff included a list of state resources in an email sent to constituents: