Still time to sign up for Farmington Hills Veterans Day event

There’s still time for veterans to sign up for the City of Farmington Hills Special Services Adults 50 & Better Division Stars and Stripes Veterans Day Celebration.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the November 11 event will feature a special “drive-thru” luncheon. All veterans residing in Farmington and Farmington Hills are welcome to participate.

Veterans should call 248-473-1830 by November 6 to reserve their complimentary lunch.

Guests are welcome to reserve a lunch for a $5 donation per person (exact cash amount or checks only.) Pickup will take place 12-1 p.m. at the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Road, using the main entrance with the green awning. Lunches will be brought out in bags by city employees wearing masks and gloves.

Stars and Stripes Forever is sponsored by American House of Farmington Hills. For more information, call 248-473-1830.