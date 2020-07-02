Still time to file for Farmington school board election

If you’ve considered running in November for one of three open Farmington Public Schools Board of Education seats, the clock is ticking.

The terms of trustees Terry Johnson, Jessica Cummings, and Richard Mukamal expire this year. Candidates interested in one of two, six-year terms or a single two-year term have until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21 to file.

Only Mukamal is seeking re-election; he was appointed in January 2019 to fill a vacancy. Other candidates for the six-year terms are Cheryl Blau, David Ehrlich, and Mable Fox. Candidates for the two-year term are Claudia Heinrich and Donald Walker.

To run, you may either submit petition signatures from 40 to 100 qualified and registered voters who live within the district or pay a $100 non-refundable filing fee before the deadline.

School board candidates file with the Oakland County Elections Division in the Oakland County Court House, 1200 North Telegraph Rd., Dept. 417, Pontiac. For more information, call 248-858-0564 or write to elections@oakgov.com.