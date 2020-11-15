STEM group creates online tech series for students

An organization founded by Novi high school student Maansi Nema is offering a series of virtual STEM (Science Technology Engineering Math) nights that aim to spark interest in exploring new and different fields.

Since 2019, Nema has hosted multiple STEM Nights, reaching over 25,000 people in three school districts, including Farmington Public Schools. After seeing the impact, she founded STEM Without Boundaries (SWB), a nonprofit that teaches high school students how to host successful STEM Nights.

With the COVID-19 pandemic restricting in-person events, the organization has created a new curriculum for virtual STEM Nights. Families of K-6 students can participate in interactive, virtual activities on Zoom, led by various organizations from universities, science centers, and businesses.

Chapters will host their STEM Nights during the months of December and January. To register and learn more, visit stemwithoutboundaries.org.

High school students interested in starting their own chapters should visit stemwithoutboundaries.org/start-a-council.