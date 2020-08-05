Steckloff wins 37th District Dem primary, other results pending

Farmington Hills city council member Samantha Steckloff will run in November for a seat in the Michigan House of Representatives, after winning Tuesday’s three-way Democratic primary.

The 37th District seat, representing Farmington and Farmington Hills, is now held by term-limited Democrat Christine Greig.

Steckloff will face off against Republican Mitch Swoboda, who received 6,664 votes and did not have a primary challenger.

Steckloff picked up 8,991 votes, almost half the ballots cast across 33 precincts. Hills council member Michael Bridges (30.53 percent) and Former Hills council member Randy Bruce (20.67 percent) also were on the ballot.

In that race alone, 75 percent of votes were cast by absent voter (AV) ballot on or before Election Day. In 2018, Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to allow no-reason absent ballot voting. In May, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson sent AV ballot applications to all registered voters, citing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

City clerks made moves before the election to ensure smooth processing; Farmington contracted with Oakland County, and Farmington Hills purchased additional high-speed scanners.

While a handful of precincts across the cities saw a turnout lower than 30 percent, the vast majority ranged from 35-45 percent. Setting high water marks: Farmington Hills Precinct 3, bounded by 13 and 14 Mile and Farmington and Drake Roads, at 48.32 percent, and Farmington Precinct 5, south of Grand River between Drake and Gill Roads, with a 46.1 percent.

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, many other federal, state, and county race results were incomplete. The latest results are posted here: results.enr.clarityelections.com/MI/Oakland/104189/web.255599/#/summary