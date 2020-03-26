Stay fit, Farmington, with these resources

If you’re looking for ways to stay fit during the “Stay Home. Stay Safe.” shelter in place order, take a look at these free online offerings:

FARMINGTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Get Moving Farmington, a collaboration with district’s physical education department, offers six workouts created that Greg Thompson filmed with students and TV-10. All six are available at farmington.vod.castus.tv/vod/, the TV-10 Youtube Channel, and aired directly on TV-10 Monday-Friday, with workouts at 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 12 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., and 9 p.m.

FARMINGTON GYMNASTICS CENTER

Farmington Gymnastics Center has launched #FGCMovingChallenge on social media. Post a picture or video of yourself or your family staying active, then tag three friends to also take the challenge. Follow their challenge posts on Facebook.