State rep secures $185K for Farmington’s Warner Mansion

Farmington’s Governor Warner Mansion recently received an $85,000 boost through the State of Michigan’s Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

In an email, State Rep. Christine Greig said the funds were negotiated as part of the state’s 2020-21 budget.

“Working with Governor Whitmer and my legislative colleagues, I am extremely pleased to secure $85,000 for the Governor Warner Mansion renovations that will preserve this historic home in downtown Farmington for years to come,” she wrote. “As we celebrated the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution during the 100th Michigan Legislature in August, it is an honor to recognize Governor Warner’s legacy — who believed in women’s suffrage and worked toward making it a reality in Michigan.”

Built by Farmington pioneer P. Dean Warner in 1867, the three-story Victorian mansion sits on almost three acres of property at 33805 Grand River. Warner’s adopted son Fred, who served as Michigan governor from 1905 to 1911, lived in the home with his wife, Martha, and their children Howard, Harley, Helen, and Edessa. (The Warners’ first child, Harold, was born and died in 1890.)

The Warner family in 1980 deeded the property to the City of Farmington. Since then, the Mansion has served as a home for collections of Victorian-era and Warner family memorabilia, and the property has become a gathering space for community and private events.

A recent engineering assessment of the Mansion’s architectural, structural, mechanical, plumbing, electrical conditions, and site conditions recommended a total of $616,200 in repairs and improvements.

“As one of the City’s most precious assets, we must focus on maintaining the integrity of the structure,” Farmington City Manager David Murphy said in a press release. “We plan to prioritize and address the most critical repairs as soon as possible. We thank State Representative Christine Greig for her continued support.”

“We appreciate the generous financial support that will allow us to do some of the needed renovations,” Mansion Director Mary-Jeanne Shore said. “The Mansion is a jewel to both Farmington and the state of Michigan.”

Learn more about the Mansion on the city's website or follow the Mansion on Facebook.