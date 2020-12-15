State Rep. Christine Greig hosts final Town Hall

State Representative Christine Greig (D-Farmington Hills) will host a December 19 virtual Town Hall as she closes out her third and final term in Lansing.

First elected in November 2014, Greig currently serves as Democratic Leader in the Michigan House. She represents the 37th District, which encompasses Farmington and Farmington Hills.

Joining Greig for the 11 a.m. event will be Oakland County Executive David Coulter. Topics will include the “lame duck” session and what has been accomplished over the past six years.

Register to attend at us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcvduusqjgiG9ZpnPBdx80US93a4VyZKhRJ, and you will receive an email with instructions to join the event.