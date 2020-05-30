More Farmington area businesses re-open, with help

As more Farmington area businesses re-open, Oakland County and the State of Michigan are launching tools focused on safety.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer this week issued an Executive Order that allows “nonessential” stores to re-open, serving no more than 10 customers at a time with masks and social distancing required. More than two months have passed since Michigan’s “Stay Home. Stay Safe.” order closed businesses considered “nonessential”, to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Oakland County this week delivered re-opening kits to the Farmington Downtown Development Authority (DDA), for distribution to businesses. They contain masks, a thermometer, signage, and other resources to help owners re-open safely. In addition, the DDA is raising funds through Patronicity to provide businesses with Personal Protection Equipment.

By Friday, these downtown businesses had re-opened:

Whitmer on Friday announced an online tool that allows employers and employees to track symptoms that may be caused by COVID-19. According to a press release, anyone can use MI Symptoms Web Application to enter daily information and “to help identify symptoms that might be caused by the virus and to make decisions about when to seek appropriate medical care. Local and state public health will also use the collective data to help identify the potential for new outbreaks of the disease.”

“MI Symptoms will help Michiganders identify symptoms of the virus early, allowing them to take the appropriate actions for their health and the health of those around them,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “This will also help state and local public health workers connect these individuals to important resources like testing locations and support services. I encourage people to sign up on the app to stop the spread of the virus.”