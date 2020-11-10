State group honors Farmington Hills soccer coach

The Michigan State Youth Soccer Association (MSYSA) will in March honor Farmington Hills resident Maria Peralta as the 2020 MSYSA Volunteer of the Year.

Peralta will receive her award during the organization’s annual General Meeting in March. Due to COVID-19, the awards ceremony may take place virtually.

“We are very happy to see that Maria has received the Volunteer of the Year award,” Special Services Director Ellen Schnackel said in a press release. “She has put in countless hours with great energy and enthusiasm and is very dedicated to the Farmington Soccer Club and to the community as a whole.”

The Farmington Soccer Club (part of the MSYSA) has been an affiliate of the Farmington Hills Special Services Department for over 30 years and played a large part in developing the city’s Founders Sports Park.

Peralta has devoted countless hours over the years to leading soccer program improvements and coordinating schedules for leagues, players, and referees, as well as coordinating a positive working relationship between the city and the club.