Spring start for Farmington Schools bond projects

Voters who approved a $98 million Farmington Public Schools capital bond in March will begin to see the investment pay off next spring.

Paul Wills, a consultant with Plante Moran, said during Tuesday’s electronic school board meeting that the program will cover infrastructure improvements, bus replacement, and technology, furniture, and equipment purchases over the next seven years.

The first bond sale, totaling $68 million, has been completed. The remaining $30 million will be sold in 2023, he added.

Construction begins next year at East Middle ($5.5 million), and Forest ($2 million), Gill ($2.3 million), and Lanigan ($2.4 million) Elementary Schools. Wills said some projects will address “equity issues” between schools, while others will replace dated and worn equipment.

Also, design work will begin at Farmington High School, with construction there expected in 2022.

Trustees will get a look at bid packages in early 2021. You can view a full list of bond projects in Will’s presentation: meetings.boardbook.org/Documents/FileViewerOrPublic/1087?file=3b840d80-52d3-444e-9f3e-065169ef5158&isFromMeeting=True

Watch Tuesday’s meeting on the TV-10 YouTube channel: youtube.com/c/FPSTV10.