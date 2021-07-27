SpongeBob musical marks first production at The Hawk

Dive on down to Bikini Bottom with the Farmington Hills Youth Theatre’s production of “The SpongeBob Musical”, presented at The Hawk Community Center August 13-15.

This marks the program’s first production at the new facility, 29995 W. 12 Mile Road in Farmington Hills. The Hawk officially opened in early June.

The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts, lives hang in the balance, and just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world!

Based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg, the show features a book by Kyle Jarrow, with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley, with additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton and additional music by Tom Kitt. Tina Landau conceived the musical production.

For nearly 20 years, the Farmington Hills Youth Theatre has provided high-quality theatre experiences for young actors, including the recent virtual presentation of “The Show Must Go Online!”.

Tickets for performances on Friday, August 13, 7 p.m.; Saturday, August 14, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, August 15, 2 p.m., are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Purchase online at fhgov.com/youththeatre.