South Farmington Hills residents under precautionary boil water alert

Some Farmington Hills residents living south of M-5 between Haggerty and Farmington Roads are being advised to boil water as a precaution.

The notice (available online with a map and list of affected streets) came Wednesday morning from the Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner’s office, after a DTE power failure at a Great Lakes Water Authority booster station.

According to the notice, a loss of pressure can lead to bacterial contamination in the water system. While the county has not yet found contamination, residents should boil water used for drinking and cooking to kill bacteria and other organisms that may be in the water.

Boil water for at least one minute and allow it to cool before drinking or using it to make ice, wash dishes, brush teeth, and prepare food.

The county will flush the system and test the water, and notify residents once tests confirm it is safe to drink.

Learn more at oakgov.com/water/notification