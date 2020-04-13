SOUL seeks donations for local families in need

Farmington-based nonprofit SOUL (Source of Universal Love), which helps local families in need, is asking for donations of these items to help serve their clients:

Alcohol

Lysol

Hand sanitizer

Antibacterial wipes

Disposable gloves

Non-perishable food

Gift card for food or gas

Items may be dropped off at 23023 Orchard Road, Building F, in Farmington. Call 248-682-5912 for information about drop-off hours or call/text Patty at 248-672-0616 to make other arrangements.

To donate via PayPal, visit sourceofuniversallove.com/donate or mail to SOUL, P.O. Box 5, Farmington, MI 48332-0005.