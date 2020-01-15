Sorrows theatre group presents ‘Wizard of Oz’

The Our Lady of Sorrows Elementary School Drama Club will bring an adaptation of “The Wizard of Oz” to the Weber Auditorium at Thurston High School in Redford January 17-19.

About 30 students in grades 4-8 will perform under the direction of Michael Brody.

“The Wizard of Oz” relates the story of Dorothy Gale, whose dreams of traveling over the rainbow take her on an adventure after a tornado hits the farm home where she lives with her Auntie Em and Uncle Henry. The play is based on a series of children’s books by L. Frank Baum.

Performances, which are open to the public, will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 4 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $12 at the door.

The school is located at 26255 Schoolcraft Road.